Fenster in court again; no word on possible release from prison

Former Daily Iberian reporter Danny Fenster was in court again Thursday in Yangon, Myanmar, but no word has been given as to when the 37-year-old journalist may see his freedom restored. Fenster’s family confirmed that they have spoken to him, but no one from the U.S. Consulate in Myanmar has been allowed to visit him in person since he was detained at the Yangon Airport on May 24.
“The U.S. Embassy in Yangon was granted consular access to Danny by phone earlier this week,” said U.S. Congressman Andy Levin, who represents Fenster’s home district in Michigan. “Danny seems ok. Our embassy was granted permission to attend Danny’s July 1 court hearing, but not to speak with Danny there. There is still no in-person contact with our embassy allowed, which is unacceptable.”
Danny Fenster’s brother, Bryan, said he and Danny’s wife, Juliana, were able to speak with Danny for the first time Wednesday, according to his social media feed.
“I can’t even describe the anticipation and then the relief that followed after hearing him,” Bryan Fenster said. “‘Bryan! Hey man, it’s so good to hear you. How are you man!?’ Danny seemed to be as concerned about us as we are of him. We told him that the whole world is watching, and how all of you are continuing to share and lift him up. He told us that while all he wants to do is come home, he is managing, all things considered. We’re grateful for that.”
There were some positive developments at the hearing Thursday. According to Frontier Myanmar, where Fenster is now employed, the complaint that had been filed — and which resulted in Fenster being picked up as he was leaving Yangon for a trip to surprise his family in Detroit — was filed against Myanmar Now for stories written in the wake of the February 2021 coup in Myanmar. Fenster, however, had left Myanmar Now prior to the military junta assuming power.
“Managing editor Danny Fenster was arrested at Yangon International Airport last month because police believed he was still working for Myanmar Now, according to documents filed to a special court in Insein Prison where his case is being heard,” according to the Frontier Myanmar website. “Danny resigned as an editor of Myanmar Now in July 2020 and joined Frontier the following month as magazine editor.”
The junta released more than 2,300 political prisoners Wednesday, including some who were charged under the same law which the junta used to imprison Fenster.
Fenster also received a shout out from rock band U2 on its Twitter feed.
“Journalism is not a crime,” the band’s official page read. “We join @RepAndyLevin and @bryanfenster in urging the immediate release of journalist Danny Fenster from detainment in Myanmar.”
Fenster, however, was returned to Insein Prison after the court hearing, with another hearing set for July 15.
The law Fenster is charged under, Section 505-A of the Myanmar Penal Code, was put into place on Feb. 14 as the ruling military junta cracked down on dissent after it seized power on Feb. 1. According to Frontier Myanmar, Section 505-A has been widely used against journalists, activists and social media users in the months since democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was deposed.
The charge carries a prison term of up to three years.