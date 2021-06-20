Fenster charged in Myanmar

Former Daily Iberian reporter Danny Fenster appeared before a special court at Insein Prison in Myanmar Thursday where he was charged with causing “fear to a group of citizens or to the public,” spreading “false news, knowing or believing that it is untrue,” or agitating “directly or indirectly criminal offence against a government employee.”
The law Fenster is charged under, Section 505-A of the Myanmar Penal Code, was put into place on Feb. 14 as the ruling military junta cracked down on dissent after it seized power on Feb. 1. According to Frontier Myanmar, the news website and magazine where Fenster serves as managing editor, Section 505-A has been widely used against journalists, activists and social media users in the months since democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was deposed.
The charge carries a prison term of up to three years.
“Representatives from Frontier were not given permission to attend,” the publication stated in a post on its website. “We are still seeking information on the reason for Danny’s arrest and continued detention. Nevertheless, we know that Danny has done nothing to warrant this 505-A charge. We condemn his detention and demand his immediate and unconditional release.”
Fenster is scheduled to appear in court again on July 1. Representatives of Frontier Myanmar were not allowed to attend the hearing, during which no basis for the charge was given.
“We are still seeking information on the reason for Danny’s arrest and continued detention,” the statement read.
Fenster, 37, was detained at the Yangon Airport on May 25 as he prepared to board a flight to Kuala Lampur on his way home for a surprise visit to his family in Detroit. His charging hearing came after 25 days in detention with no word on his treatment or condition from Myanmar officials.
Another American journalist who had been held in Myanmar, Nathan Maung, was released Monday. Maung, who co-founded Kamayut Media in Yangon, Myanmar, had been arrested March 9 and held for 91 days under a similar law that made encouraging dissent against the military a criminal act. He was released from Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, and flew back to the U.S. Tuesday.
“We are shocked and frustrated that he has been detained for no apparent reason, and are concerned for his well being,” the Frontier Myanmar statement read. “We are doing what we can to support him, as well as his family and friends, until he is freed.”