For the next several weeks at least, the vacant lot at the corner of Industrial Drive — that last segment of Admiral Doyle — and Coteau Road will not be so vacant.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday opened its Disaster Relief Center on the site to allow Iberia Parish residents to file for relief after the parish was finally included in the federal disaster declaration following Hurricane Delta.
The center is designed to be a drive-through shop, with FEMA workers on site to take applications for aid and answer any questions that residents may have about the disaster relief process. They can also scan documents that may be needed as part of the FEMA application process.
“It’s been steady all day,” one worker said. “We had a bigger crowd earlier, but it has been steady.”
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said that as of noon Tuesday the center had already taken applications from 24 residents.
“Even though we had some of the worst wind damage, we were added to the declaration late,” he said on a local radio show Tuesday.
Some of the aid available includes grants, Small Business Administration loans and DSNAP payments for food.
No appointments are necessary. The center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks or face coverings must be worn and social distancing must be practiced.
Those seeking aid don’t have to visit the center to apply for assistance or to update their applications. Storm survivors can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (or TTY 800-462-7585), visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.