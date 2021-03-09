Federal funds to cover more than 80 percent of the cost of raising 25 homes above flood level will be coming to Iberia and Livingston parishes in the near future.
Sen. John Kennedy, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $3,826,928 from the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for acquisition and elevation projects in Denham Springs and Iberia Parish.
“This is great news for the city of Denham Springs and Iberia Parish, which have been struck by floods far too often,” said Kennedy. "I look forward to seeing these elevation projects completed and these communities one step closer to flood recovery and damage prevention."
In Denham Springs, this grant will elevate 10 buildings to a foot above base flood elevation. FEMA is funding 86 percent of this project, as the agency prioritizes flood mitigation.
FEMA is providing $2,144,867.45 to raise 15 structures in Iberia Parish to meet FEMA and local ordinance requirements at the base flood elevation plus one-foot freeboard. The project will be in accordance with the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) 24 standard.
“South Louisiana families shouldn’t have to be worried about losing their homes or businesses every time there is a heavy rain,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy. “This funding ensures these communities won’t have to start over after the next big storm.”
The funding covers 83 percent of the cost of the project.
Kennedy is a member of the Senate Banking Committee, which has jurisdiction over the National Flood Insurance Program.