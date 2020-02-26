GRAND MARAIS — The Mardi Gras season culminated Tuesday for the Grand Marais Mardi Gras Association as its annual procession rolled down S. College Road.
Unlike many other groups, where the parade is the only public event, the GMMGA family has been busy for the last week, sponsoring pageants, dances and get-togethers in advance of the parade.
But the parade is still the most visible part of the organization’s effort, and the weather acquiesced, allowing the group to parade under slightly overcast skies.
That’s better than the three-year period from 2013 to 2015, when the parade could not proceed due to weather concerns.
After its return in 2016, however, it has come back stronger each year. Many of the groups in the parade — The Krewe of Unknown Divas, Wu Tang Krewe, LDH and others — have continued to parade with passion each year. LDH has become a popular attraction in other area parades as well, stumbling along with its smoking jalopies and grotesque masks.
The crowd was there for the parade as well. As it made the turn from S. College onto Olivier Street, families stood along the road or jumped up and down in the back of pickup trucks parked to maximize the amount of loot that could be caught.
At the end of the parade, no one was disappointed. Paradegoers made the march back to their vehicles bedecked in beads and hats, carrying bags of throws they had caught during the parade.
Several wandered off the path to talk to friends or family and enjoy some of the barbecue that could be smelled along the entire length of the parade.
Before its three-year break in running, the parade had been a fixture for 36 years. Thanks to the people of Grand Marais, it looks like a tradition that will be with the Teche Area for some time to come.