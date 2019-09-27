The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival kicked off Thursday afternoon at Shadows-on-the-Teche, where the plantation home’s beautiful grounds played host to Farm Fest.
The event, now in its fourth year, caters to children and families and contains several old style games. The event featured a variety of games for children to play within the Shadows gardens, while musical entertainment was provided in the dining area of the property.
A petting zoo, maze and raffles were just a few of the features available to those who turned out to the Farm Fest, as well as several vendors selling food and wares.
“It’s going great, we have so many people,” marketing director for Shadows-on-the-Teche Jayd Buteaux said at the event Thursday.
Also on the Shadows grounds were bands giving live musical performances underneath the mossy oak trees, with tables for parents to sit at while the children enjoyed themselves.
“We came here last year and they loved it,” Jerry Blanchard said, pointing to his two daughters who were playing nearby. “It’s one of our favorite parts (of the festival) now.”
It was too early to tell what the attendance numbers were, but only after an hour of opening hundreds had flooded the area, prompting an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy to direct traffic along Main Street.
Along with the games set up, face painting and a raffle were at the front of the Shadows, while a giant neon “Hi Sugar!” sign stood at the front of the building.
“Generations of people are here, all having a good time,” Buteaux said.