Joyce Indest got quite the surprise when she was told to go outside on Mother’s Day, and ended up seeing a long line of family and friends in cars waiting to wish her a happy holiday.
Indest thought she was waiting for family from Lafayette who were visiting, but actually the whole family had been planning days prior to surprise her with balloons, signs and family love
Indest’s daughter-in-law Cathy Indest said the family was sad about not being able to hold a proper Mother’s Day event this year, so her daughter Christine Indest McCrory and husband David McCrory came up with the idea to have a surprise drive-by Mother’s Day complete with children and great-grandchildren who wrote notes to Joyce Indest and dropped them off near the house.
Family members congregated at a nearby pharmacy 30 minutes prior to surprising the matriarch of the family, with children and grandchildren giddy about the surprise.
When the time came, at least 10 vehicles sat in line waiting for their turn to talk to Indest, who was all smiles as a result of the surprise.
“This is the most wonderful thing that has ever happened to me,” she said with a smile.