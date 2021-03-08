The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help finding a woman and four children who have not been heard from in 11 months.
According to an IPSO spokeswoman, family members said they have not heard from either Krystal Toutcheque or her four children since April, 2020. Subsequently, the IPSO opened investigation and is attempting to locate Toutcheque and her children.
Anyone with information on the location of Toutcheque is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or Sgt. Luke Boudreaux at (337) 321-4551.