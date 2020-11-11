The family of a Baldwin teen found dead last week outside of Loreauville has raised more than $79,000 in pledges to have an independent autopsy performed after they say officials have not released any information to them, according to a GoFundMe post.
“The parish of St. Mary refuses to release the findings of the autopsy,” the notice on the GoFundMe account stated. “In response, the family is attempting to raise funds needed to conduct a second autopsy before his funeral.”
According to family members, Quawan Jayden Charles, 15, was reported missing to the Baldwin Police Department on Oct. 30 and was found in a field near Ed Broussard Road outside Loreauville Monday evening.
The family has organized a rally to be held Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. in front of the Iberia Parish Courthouse “to call for the arrest of suspects implicated in the tragic death of Quawan Charles,” according to social media posts.
Information about the death was not released to the public from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office until Thursday. On Tuesday, the IPSO released an unusual statement, saying that the investigation was ongoing and that the IPSO had communicated with Charles’ family.
“Investigators have interviewed multiple individuals and collected physical evidence which is being processed,” the statement read. “An autopsy has been performed and the results are pending as of this time. Investigators have updated the parents of the juvenile concerning the status of the investigation and will continue to do so throughout the investigation.”
Attempts to reach the Charles family directly have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information relative to this investigation is urged to contact Detective Jarred Spurlock of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Investigation at 369-3711.