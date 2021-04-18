Family and friends of the nine mariners still missing in the Seacor Power tragedy are taking their frustration with the pace of Seacor Marine's response online.
According to a Coast Guard spokesman, the Coast Guard is continuing its search and rescue mission on sea and in the air, seeking any sign of the nine men still unaccounted for after the 234-foot liftboat capsized Tuesday.
But the site of the vessel itself, and the dive operation to investigate the hull, is in the hands of Seacor and its contracted divers from Donjon Marine. The last update on that activity came in a Coast Guard news release at 8:21 p.m. Friday.
A crewman on a nearby workboat Saturday posted a video that purports to show the site of the overturned vessel. Although the familiar shape of the exposed bow and leg of the craft can be seen, there are no other workboats in the area.
The poster of the video, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that the dive operation had shut down around noon on Saturday. The video was shot around 5 p.m. Saturday.
Divers recovered the bodies of two more people from the overturned liftboat Friday, according to a U.S. Coast Guard press release.
That brings to four the number of people recovered from the tragedy so far. On Thursday, crew from Coast Guard cutter recovered the body of Ernest Williams, 69, of Arnaudville. A helicopter operating out of the Coast Guard Training Center in Mobile, Ala. spotted Williams' body floating near Cocodrie, some 33 miles west of the Seacor Power site. The first casualty of the incident, David Ledet, 63, of Thibodaux, the captain of the Seacor Power, was recovered Wednesday.
The Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office confirmed the identities of both victims.
Six people were rescued Tuesday when the vessel capsized in heavy seas and freakishly high winds.
On Sunday, a Cajun Navy seaplane carrying Scott Daspit, whose son Dylan is one of the missing men, circled the site. Although Seacor officials told Daspit that the weather precluded a search, Daspit's photos show the Seacor Power sitting in calm waters with little cloud cover.
State Rep. Blake Miguez (R-Erath) said he had been in touch with Daspit and other concerned members of the community and was working to find answers as well.
"I reached out to Congressman (Clay) Higgins' office, and Sen. (John) Kennedy's office," Miguez said. "They have been reaching out behind the scenes as well to find out what is happening and what the plan is."
Miguez, whose family has been entrenched in the offshore marine industry for generations, said he understood the frustrations of those with loved ones still missing.
"We are keeping their family members in our prayers and working to find answers," Miguez said.
A call to the Seacor Marine public information officer has not been returned.
Out of respect for privacy of the family members involved, the Coast Guard is not releasing the names of those rescued, recovered or missing.
"Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident," said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. "We are using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts."