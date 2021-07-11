Hundreds of well wishers took time out of their Sunday afternoon to drop by Quarter Tavern on E. Main Street to show their support for Morgann LeLeux Romero as she and her family raised funds for her father and coach, Shane LeLeux, to accompany her to the 2020 Summer Olympic Games later this month in Tokyo.
Everyone was in high spirits as they wished LeLeux Romero good luck and shared stories of their experience with the LeLeux family, whether it was taking gymnastics or pole vaulting from Shane or watching Morgann go from a tot in dance class to an Olympic contender.
"I remember back even before her dad opened the gym," said Zoda Bourque, a longtime friend of the LeLeux family.
Quarter Tavern owner Ty Boudoin said the turnout was exceeding his expectations.
"I went ahead and told the band to start at 2," he said. "We've been getting calls about this event all week."
Shane LeLeux said he has had been instructing gymnastics for 25 years, but doesn't have an answer as to why two world-class pole vaulters — his daughter and Lafayette High alum Armand "Mondo" Duplantis — were raised within a short drive of each other.
"Mondo actually texted right after Morgann qualified," Shane LeLeux said. "I don't know what it is. Work ethic, dedication. And you have some good coaches here."
As the crowd listened to a live band playing a selection of oldies and classic rock hits, Morgann made her rounds of the crowd, taking selfies and welcoming all of those who turned out to cheer on her effort. When asked why she thought she and Duplantis had found such success, she had a simple reply.
"It must be the food," LeLeux Romero laughed.
Bourque said he felt it was something deeper than that.
"I told her, 'You get out of it what you put into it,'" he said. "When I said that, she started to cry, and I told her I knew she had what it takes to make it, and I started crying. And now she is going to the Olympics."