Caroline LeLeux got quite a surprise when she left her grandmother’s home on Guadalajara Street Monday when a 7 ½-foot alligator was found in the backyard.
Leleux said she had gotten home from school and was preparing to go to work when she looked in the backyard and saw the gator.
“I did my homework and was going to work and looked outside,” LeLeux said. “I said, ‘That’s an alligator!’”
The alligator was stationed all the way back of Joyce Belaire’s home in Acadian Acres.
Belaire, LeLeux’s grandmother, said she wouldn’t have even spotted it if it wasn’t for her granddaughter.
“I would have thought it was a branch if it was me,” she said. “It’s a good sized gator.”