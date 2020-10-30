Local resident Niles Broussard was chosen by the 2020 National Down Syndrome Buddy Walk Committee for the national virtual Buddy Walk and his photograph was shown on the Times Square Jumbotron in New York City as part of the National Buddy Walk held in September, and Broussard’s family and friends held their own Buddy Walk this past weekend as well.
Broussard, 8, was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder earlier this year. He had already overcome such health issues as Down Syndrome, a stomach bypass and open-heart surgery before he was six months old, and the autoimmune disorder diagnosis forced his family to restrict the contact he had with others after the outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S. and state and federal restrictions that began in March.
The Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana usually holds its local Buddy Walk fundraiser in Lafayette the last Saturday in October, according to his grandmother, Tammy Broussard, but will not have a Buddy Walk this year because of COVID restrictions. Instead, each member was encouraged to have a virtual walk with their team in their own local neighborhood.
This past Saturday, the “Miles For Niles” Buddy Walk team consisting of family and friends gathered in New Iberia to walk around the block for Niles.
“We had probably about 15 people” who participated in the Buddy Walk, his mother, Aubreigh Broussard, said. “He loves being outside. It’s been rough (being restricted from contact with others). He’s very social. Everybody at school knows him.”
Broussard is a first grader at Center Street Elementary and attends five days a week, his mother said.
The Miles for Niles walk was part of the DSAA’s Virtual Buddy Walk program. Aubreigh Broussard posted the walk live on Facebook and DSAA also included his walk on its Buddy Walk page.
Broussard was one of 500 kids nationwide chosen by the National Down Syndrome Society for its National Buddy Walk in September.