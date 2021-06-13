If you were trying to take a quick trip to New Iberia’s City Park Saturday, you were out of luck.
From the entry on Marie Street around the loop to the entrances along Parkview Drive, there was barely a parking spot to be found as hundreds of families descended on the area for the return of the Festival of the Live Oaks.
“We usually have it in March, the third weekend,” said Gina Prince, a festival volunteer who has been the primary organizer for the last three festivals. “It’s hot, but it is a good crowd.”
Prince was one of the cooks participating in the festival’s barbecue cookoff, spending time at the pit for the Iberia Medical Center team. As the hospital’s assistant manager for food and nutritional services, she is usually not the one actually doing the cooking.
“Don’t get me wrong,” she said. “I like to cook. But it is way hotter back here.”
Across the expanse of the park, families had set up palettes and chairs, roughly grouped around the stage where various bands played throughout the day. While the adults chatted and caught up with friends who they may not have seen for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, children visited the various booths where they could paint, hula hoop or take part in other games. The Schoolhouse Safari exhibit, which allowed kids to handle chickens, ducks, snakes and other critters, had a constant flow of traffic as three animal wranglers did their best to make sure every visitor had a chance to meet the animal they liked.
Hannah Bertrand, this year’s Ms. Festival of the Oaks, said they had tried to make sure there were more activities available, especially for the younger festival goers.
“We had some painting and crafts, and we will have games later,” she said. “We have a lot of queens from other areas, so there are a lot of us out walking the grounds.”
She was right. At every turn, another member of the Festival of the Oaks court was taking part in the activities, whether it be taking selfies with people, checking out the offerings from the eight barbecue teams competing in the cookoff or just chatting with attendees.
Overall, it looked like a good time for all involved.
“It’ll be fun for me when it is over,” laughed Prince as she opened her grill to slather more sauce on the rack of juicy, glazed chicken she was cooking.