LOREAUVILLE — The gloom had given way to some light overcast by Tuesday afternoon, allowing Loreauville’s Family Affair parade to proceed before a healthy crowd along the village’s Main Street.
The 22nd running of the parade had residents and visitors stacked three and four deep along most of the parade route. In every yard it seemed a pit was smoking away under a rack full of hot links.
In fact, some of the float riders were exchanging throws for samples from cooks along the route.
Unlike a lot of other parades, the Family Affair did not feature any school bands or dance troupes. Instead, it seemed like every person in the town who had a flat-bed trailer brought it out to be decorated, with all of their friends and family riding along.
Grand Marshal Shelbra Thompson led the way in a white convertible. Behind her were about 20 trailers, some larger than others, along with swarms of four-wheelers, a buckboard wagon and a posse of horses bringing up the rear.
Parish President Larry Richard was on hand, driving his white parish vehicle along the route. Other officials, like District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard, had their own trucks. Some aspiring politicians were on hand as well, like 16th JDC judge candidate Keith Thibodeaux.
Overall, the parade was exactly what the Family Affair Association intended when the parade started in 1998 — a fun day out for family and friends to enjoy life in Loreauville.