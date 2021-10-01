The Shadows-on-the-Teche Fall Arts and Crafts Fair scheduled for Saturday will instead take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person 12 and older, $3.00 for children ages 6-11 and free for children under 6.

Raffle tickets will be sold with all prizes donated by vendors.

In order to make this event as safe as possible for staff, volunteers, visitors, and vendors, the Shadows will implement coronavirus precautions that are in line with federal and state guidelines.

Smoking is not allowed on the Shadows grounds. Pets are not allowed in the Shadows gardens.

For more information please contact the Shadows at (337) 369-6446 or Shadows@ShadowsOnTheTeche.org.

