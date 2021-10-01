Fall Arts & Crafts Fair rescheduled From staff reports Oct 1, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The Shadows-on-the-Teche Fall Arts and Crafts Fair scheduled for Saturday will instead take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Admission is $5 per person 12 and older, $3.00 for children ages 6-11 and free for children under 6.Raffle tickets will be sold with all prizes donated by vendors.In order to make this event as safe as possible for staff, volunteers, visitors, and vendors, the Shadows will implement coronavirus precautions that are in line with federal and state guidelines.Smoking is not allowed on the Shadows grounds. Pets are not allowed in the Shadows gardens.For more information please contact the Shadows at (337) 369-6446 or Shadows@ShadowsOnTheTeche.org. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vendor Precaution Commerce Smoking Coronavirus Raffle Ticket Prize Pet Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 1, 2021 15 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Jeanerette High School names homecoming court Former Jeanerette mayor arrested — again — on conspiracy, fraud charges Jefferson Island Elementary student wins for documentary about great-grandfather, TJ Jemison Antoine joins Westgate staff as volleyball coach World Championship Gumbo Cookoff returning Sheila Ann Mankin St. Edwards students celebrate Sugar Cane Festival with farmers Gov. Edwards extends indoor mask mandate Loreauville set tone for 4-0 start in jamboree New Iberia Police name persons of interest in Sneaker House murder Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit