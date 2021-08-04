Falgout named new CEO and president of Greater Iberia Chamber

Thomas Falgout was named as the new CEO and president of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce.
Falgout is a New Iberia native with years of experience in networking in the area, and begins the first day in his new position on Aug. 16. Falgout served for years in various capacities of the Boys and Girls Clubs. Some of those roles included president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater High Point and director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana.
Locally, Falgout has served in several roles that dealt with community development, including working for New Iberia Parks and Recreation swimming program.
Falgout said Tuesday he is excited to take on the role of chamber president and begin a new chapter of his life.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “I think I’ll be able to use my skills working with businesses, community leaders, state officials, boards and volunteers to try and grow Iberia Parish.”
Falgout is replacing longtime president and CEO of the GICC Janet Faulk-Gonzales, who retired after more than a decade of service in the organization.
The new director will hit the ground running as the GICC is only a few months away from the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff, one of the organization’s biggest events and a cultural staple for New Iberia.
Falgout said he has worked as a participant and judge of the event in the past, and was even present at the inaugural cookoff almost three decades ago.
“I remember growing up we would have something in the mail that would say something like ‘New Iberia is the sweetest, saltiest, spiciest, oiliest place,’” Falgout said. “That’s really true and I want to make it better for everyone.”
Falgout said he is excited and represent local businesses with the same skills he used to represent local youth in the Boys and Girls Clubs, and looks forward to working with business leaders and legislators to continue the mission of the GICC.