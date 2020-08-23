A faith-based initiative came to fruition Friday afternoon when more than 250 vehicles lined up on Louisiana Drive to receive milk and back to school items in New Iberia.
The “Back 2 School Milk & More Giveaway” was an effort that took place through the partnership of 20 to 25 churches as well as teachers.
“This drive is mostly for the kids,” organizer Sherry Guidry said. “We had Paw Patrol from Cameron’s who were waving at kids while they were in the drive-thru line, we wanted to excite them in the pandemic and bring them encouragement.”
Several church groups as well as local candidates running for office were in attendance to help distribute the goods to the many vehicles that showed up throughout the afternoon.
It was estimated that 1,500 gallons of milk and 2,000 masks were distributed, along with limited school supplies and hand sanitizer.
“It was just off the chain,” Guidry said. “And it was just through word of mouth and social media.”
Some of the organizations that made the event possible included Haik, Minvielle and Grubbs, Kajun Kouture, Love of Christ, Corwin and Barbara Ministries, the Rev. Harolyn Ledet, Cameron’s s and several others.