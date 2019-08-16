ST. MARTINVILLE — It may have been the grace of God that provided the rain to cool the streets of St. Martinville Thursday afternoon as the Fête-Dieu du Teche procession landed on the banks of the Bayou Teche, but he could have ended the rain a little sooner.
Spectators lined the banks, huddled under umbrellas, as the thick drops of rain fell when the boat procession appeared around a bend before landing across from the St. John restaurant. The Rev. Michael Champagne and members of the Community of Jesus Crucified came ashore, making their along the bayou to the Bridge Street Bridge across the Teche. Students from Teurlings Catholic lined the route, as well as other faithful who joined the procession as it made its way into the town.
The St. Martinville leg of the celebration included stops at Notre Dame Church and prayer at St. Martin de Tours. That procession, however, was the cap on a day that included stops at several churches along the Teche, starting early Thursday morning in Leonville then making its way by boat to Arnaudville, Cecilia, Breaux Bridge and Parks, stopping to pray and worship at each of the churches along the 38-mile course.
This marked the fifth annual Fête-Dieu du Teche, held each year on the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Patroness of the Acadian people and of Acadiana. It also is a day that marks the 254th anniversary of the arrival of French-Canadian immigrants who brought the Catholic faith to Acadiana after enduring great trials and suffering.
“Having a Eucharistic Procession by boat on the waters of the Teche rather than by foot in the streets makes a lot of sense,” said Champagne, the organizer of the event. “Fête-Dieu du Teche on the Feast of the Assumption recalls our rich Acadian history and, in a way, re-enacts the journey made by the Acadians 250 years ago.”
Champagne carried the monstrance as the procession made its way through the streets. The crowd joined members of the Church of Jesus Crucified order as they sang hymns and offered prayers along the march.
At the head, young girls cast rose petals on the ground ahead of the procession. Young men carried candles and crucifixes as other members swung incense sensors and boats, leaving the scent of spices hanging in the air as the procession passed.
“We need a day that is a true ‘feast day,’ in the old sense of the word — a holiday that’s truly a Holy Day where we can really, all day long, have a feast day,” said Champagne. “Such is our celebration Fête-Dieu du Teche.”