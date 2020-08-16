ST. MARTINVILLE — A large crowd gathered near the Evangeline Oak tree Saturday afternoon in St. Martinville.
Although Louisiana’s August heat was in full force, the crowd was well-dressed and casually chatting without paying any attention to the humid weather.
Off in the distance bells could be heard and the crowd suddenly drew quiet. The bells slowly grew louder and all eyes were on the Bayou Teche, where a small group of boats slowly made their way past. After the second boat passed, everyone dropped to their knees in reverence as one of the boats on the Teche carried a crew of priests and altar boys all in position near a beautiful monstrance that held the Holy Eucharist.
The moment was just one part of a 40-mile procession from Leonville to St. Martinville. The Fête-Dieu du Teche Eucharistic Boat Procession, now in its sixth year, is an annual event that Roman Catholics in the Teche Area use to celebrate the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
That reason alone makes it important for Catholics, but the day has another special meaning for Cajuns. The feast day also falls on the anniversary of the arrival of French-Canadian immigrants who brought the Catholic faith to Acadiana.
“It’s beautiful, it’s what my faith needs right now,” event goer Gail LeBlanc said at the event.
Bishop Douglas Deshotel started the event with a French Mass in Leonville, which was followed by a walk to the local boat landing used to depart for Arnaudville, Cecilia, Breaux Bridge and Parks. At each location a rosary was said by the participants and clergy in commemoration of the Feast Day of the Assumption.
The event has traditionally been put on by the Community of Jesus Crucified, a Catholic private association that was founded in the Lafayette diocese in 1986.
This year, the Rev. Michael Champagne said the event was meant to pray for recent trouble in the world as well, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic that is affecting the country.
The procession was offered as a petition to end the virus, and social distancing measures as well as masks were also observed during the event.