The Daily Iberian's popular "Eyes on the Teche" photo contest is officially closed for the year. No further submissions will be accepted for this year's contest.
Due to a change in printing deadlines, the submission period is being shortened. So far the newspaper has received more than 100 contributions for the contest.
Judging is underway now on the submissions that have been received. The entrants will be published next week in the "Teche Growth" special section. The winners will be announced in the newspaper shortly afterward.