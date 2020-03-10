IN FOCUS: -- Durand takes top honors in 2019 photo contest

A young boy takes part in last year’s Chitimacha Pow-Wow in Charenton. This photo by St. Martinville resident Candis Durand took the top spot in the 2019 Eyes on the Teche photo contest.

 Submitted by Candis Durand / Special To The Daily Iberian

The Daily Iberian's popular "Eyes on the Teche" photo contest is officially closed for the year. No further submissions will be accepted for this year's contest.

Due to a change in printing deadlines, the submission period is being shortened. So far the newspaper has received more than 100 contributions for the contest.

Judging is underway now on the submissions that have been received. The entrants will be published next week in the "Teche Growth" special section. The winners will be announced in the newspaper shortly afterward.

