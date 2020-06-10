Exterior painting being done on city’s two biggest rec centers

Exterior painting as well as other minor projects are underway at New Iberia’s two biggest recreation centers, as well as other buildings owned by the city of New Iberia.
Exterior painting of the Cyr-Gates Community Center was recently completed, and some internal improvements were made as well. Tilden Bonin was contracted for the job, and the City Council approved a certificate of substantial completion on the project at last week’s meeting.
“We finished painting the exterior painting, and we just put new air conditions on the teen side that caused me to upgrade the electrical (system) to supply the air conditioner,” Mayor Freddie DeCourt said.
Although the exterior of the Cyr-Gates Community Center is largely brick, DeCourt said the building’s accent wall, beams and other structures were part of the project.
At the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in West End Park, exterior painting also was undertaken, which DeCourt said is almost done. Electrical panels are also being changed inside the building for additional upgrades.
City Hall has also been subject to renovations recently. Pressure washing and painting recently started on the building, which is located next to the Iberia Parish Library Main Branch.
Projects that are still waiting to start include renovations to the gazebo at Bouligny Plaza, which the mayor said is still in the bidding process.
With the recent completion of the marquee at the Sliman Theater on Main Street, DeCourt is also currently trying to refurbish the marquee as well.
“There’s a lot of stuff in the works,” he said.