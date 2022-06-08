Jennifer Lee Mestayer-Kidd
Westgate High School
Secondary Educator-Social Studies Department Chair
Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: I started my teaching career in 2001 (21 years ago) here at Westgate. I taught English for 10 years (English I, English I, English III, Creative Writing) and then shifted to social studies in 2010 (Civics, Economics, Government, and Fine Arts Survey.)
Q:What positions have you held? For how long?
A: I was English department chair for 6 years and currently Social Studies department chair for about 9 years.
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: Teaching sophomores is my absolute favorite. They are so happy they are not the babies of the school, but they are not old enough to have a job or be tethered to adult obligations. Sophomores are still young adults with hope and are trying to figure it all out. It is a blessing being around that optimism and thirst for wanting to find all the world's answers.
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: How little privacy students have anymore. With a world of instant everything, they have lost their innocence, their patience, and their ability to try and fail. Cell phones and cameras are to blame for a huge part of it. They cannot make a mistake in private anymore, which makes them less likely to try. They worry so much about "how everyone else will react." I wish students were allowed to just be children a little longer, and not have to worry about the added pressures of the whole world watching.
Q: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?
A: Well I started on the old system, so technically I can retire in 2031 and only be 53. I love what I do, I am hoping education rebounds, and I can make it well past that date. Honestly, whenever I am upset, it is never because of the students. The students keep you young. You are constantly learning from them as much as teaching them. They share their language, trends, ideals with you, and it helps you stay relevant. I have known since 11th grade I wanted to be a teacher. I have the deepest respect for all of my friends who are principals and administrators. They are constantly under pressure with very little praise. Thank goodness they are wonderful at their jobs, so I can have the privilege of being a classroom teacher. Without a strong administration, teachers cannot teach. I have been blessed to work under some dedicated and enlightened principals who nurtured my strengths and helped me to become the educator I am today. One thing all good administrators have in common, a strong sense of faith and the flexibility to adapt to change. My current principal, Neely Moore, is truly one of the strongest women I know, and she has been a principal through vast amounts of change. She is always growing, which gives us the courage and conviction to grow alongside her. Even when you move up in education you never stop being a teacher. You teach by your actions, your examples and by your legacy.
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: Teaching is more than just standing in front of a room and talking. College and life can make you a great speaker. For an entire year of their lives, students are looking to you for inspiration, love, challenges, strength, joy, humor, peace and security. You have to be willing to be truthful with students to succeed. Always admit your mistakes, apologize when you falter, and the key to it all...celebrate each and every little victory. More often than not, you may be their only positive light within a day.
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: The first time I received a college graduation invitation from a former student. All those years later, and they wanted me to see that they made it. Every time a student has asked me to be in their life (confirmation sponsor, bridesmaid in a wedding, even godmother) I am just wowed at the impact of teaching and how it ripples on and on for many years. I just received a wedding invitation the other day, and I was amazed that all these years later, they thought of me. That never gets old, that ignites the fires of my soul to keep going and not to allow all the uncontrollable to cloud the real purpose of teaching: changing lives through content, compassion and always humor. I hope that I can last as long as God needs me to last. I truly love this profession, it has never been a job, I enjoy it too much for it to be a job.