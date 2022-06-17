Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: 23 years
Q:What positions have you held? For how long?
A: Physical Education Teacher - 23 years High School Coach Volleyball and Girls Track -16 years
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: Teaching
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: Kids are influenced by changes in technology and that has affected how they learn, their attention span and the fact that they have been conditioned to expect instant gratification.
Q: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?
A: My goal is to teach for at least 10 more years and then retire
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: Find positive teachers at your school who can lift you up when you are down. Talk to them when needed about school and life. Form meaningful connections with students, when you do that you can be a successful teacher. Go to their dance recital, their sports games, visit their workplace, talk to them about things other than education. Get involved and take ownership of something at your school, sponsor a club, decorate for an event, plan a fun activity for students, but don't burn yourself out.
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: Seeing my former students succeed. Not just one moment but all of their successes - 2 former students just became medical doctors, countless athletes getting scholarship offers, watching students that struggled through high school, walk across the stage at graduation. I love seeing former students that are making a positive impact in their community!