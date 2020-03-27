ST. MARTINVILLE — Although the Diocese of Lafayette has cancelled Masses in Acadiana during the COVID-19 outbreak, St. Martinville Catholics had church brought to them Wednesday.
According to the Diocese’s social media page, the Community of Jesus Crucified led by the Rev. Michael Champagne and Deacon John Joseph blessed the city with a eucharistic procession on the Feast of the Annunciation.
“While most people are confined to their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic, (St. Martinville)had the opportunity to see Jesus as Father Champagne led a Eucharistic Procession through town, praying the Rosary, the Divine Mercy Chaplet, reading Sacred Scripture and singing hymns,” according to the diocese. “They prayed in a special way for protection from coronavirus.”
The Feast of the Annunciation commemorates the visit of the archangel Gabriel to the Virgin Mary, during which he informed her that she would be the mother of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. It is celebrated on March 25 every year.