Essie Awards set Aug. 10 at Essanee Theater

IPAL’s answer to the Tony’s, the Essie Awards, are scheduled Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Essanee Theater in downtown New Iberia, according to a prepared statement from the Iberia Performing Arts League.

Tickets are $10 and available exclusively online and at the door. A cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the awards presentation at 7 p.m.

To vote for your favorite IPAL production, actor, actress, costume designer, etc., visit ipaltheater.com. Voting will end Aug. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets for the Essie Awards can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com. Search IPAL.

Join IPAL at the Essie Awards to celebrate a successful 2018-2019 season and see what productions are scheduled for the upcoming season.

