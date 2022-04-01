A retrospective on the life and accomplishments of Louisiana writer Ernest Gaines will be part of the opening events of the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival, which starts today.
A panel of experts is slated to speak at the Sliman Theater starting at 10:30 a.m. to examine the impact that Gaines had on the literary world as well as the work being done at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Ernest Gaines Center which strives to archive and advocate for Gaines’ work.
“We really want to take a look at not only the literary work of Gaines but also look at his life and legacy as a representative of his people in rural south Louisiana,” Cheylon Woods, who will be moderating the panel, said.
Born in 1933, Gaines was born on River Lake Plantation in Pointe Coupee Parish. In 1964, Gaines published his first novel Catherine Carmier in response to the lack of a black perspective in southern literature at the time.
He garnered popularity due to his novel “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” which generated a movie adaptation that eventually won nine Emmy Awards.
Panelists for the event include Dianne Gaines, the widow of Ernest Gaines and a former assistant county attorney for Dade County, Florida.
Dianne Gaines has spent more than 20 years building institutions like the Mount Zion Riverlake Cemetery Association and the Ernest Gaines Center to preserve the legacy of the Cherie Quarters Community that Ernest Gains grew up in.
Woods, the current head and archivist for the Ernest Gaines Center will be speaking at the event as well. Woods’ job is to encourage the exploration of topics found in Gaines’ work with researchers from all over the world.
Marcia Gaudet, Ph.D., the first director of the Ernest Gaines Center, will be the third panelist for the event. Gaudet worked with Gaines at the UL Lafayette English Department and collaborated on several articles with Gaines.
Other panels throughout the day will include Reconstruction and Post Civil War in Iberia Parish, which will take place at 9:30 a.m. and feature Phebe Hayes, Ph.D.
A panel discussion on “The Year of the Yellow Jacket” featuring former judge Anne Simon who used her legal and writing skills to craft a novel surrounding yellow fever in New Iberia and the figure of Félicité.