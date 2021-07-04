ERATH – The Erath Fourth of July Celebration continued Sunday afternoon with the weeklong celebration’s parade.
Carnival riders, shoppers and event-goers all crowded into downtown Erath when the sirens started to signal the beginning of the Fourth of July parade featuring royalty, floats and plenty of patriotism to put the Independence Holiday into full gear.
The town’s Sunday celebration had a full schedule that included water fights from local fire departments, carnival rides for the kids and music and food for people from all over the Acadiana to enjoy throughout the day.
All the July weather was as muggy as ever, large numbers of people turned out to the event.
“I can’t wait!” 7-year-old Jayden Romero said at the events while waiting for the floats to make their way into downtown Erath.
The weeklong event has been a draw for Erath since last Wednesday when it opened. Festival organizers have offered a full slate of performers and activities throughout the week, but the event culminated Sunday with the parade and water fights.
The Fourth of July celebration concludes tonight with a giant fireworks display to light up the late night Erath sky and signal the end of the Independence Day holiday.