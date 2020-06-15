State Fire Marshal deputies are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a house fire that claimed the life of its occupant and his pet Sunday night.
Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the Erath Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Severin Street. Firefighters located the body of a man near the front door of the home. The body of a pet dog was also located inside the home.
Smoke alarms were located in the home, however, none contained batteries.
While official identification and cause of death are pending with the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the homeowner who was in his mid-60s.
After assessing the scene, investigators determined the fire originated in the living room area where the man was known to sleep.
At this time, the official cause remains undetermined, but investigators continue looking into the potential for electrical malfunction and/or unsafe smoking practices to be possible contributing factors.
In a statement Monday afternoon, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning emphasized the importance of working smoke alarms in giving residents critical seconds to escape a fire unharmed. Residents should check smoke alarms, making sure they are in working order and that the batteries are changed every six months. For more information, visit lasfm.org to learn more about Operation Save-A-Life which is a partnership between the SFM and local fire departments to install free smoke alarms in homes across the state.