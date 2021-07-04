ERATH – Firefighters from around the area gathered in Erath Sunday to participate the town's annual Independence Day water fight event.
The event consisted of multiple teams of firefighters pointing a hose at the other team, with paneled judges watching nearby and judging which team was able to spray more effectively. Each team consisted of one firefighter telling the team which direction to point.
The event was widely attended despite the humid weather Sunday morning, and served as the catalyst for a full day of Independence Day celebrations that make up Erath's Fourth of July extravaganza.