For the first time in 83 years, the usual Erath Fourth of July street fair celebration will be halted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fireworks display will still continue.
Fourth of July Association President Robert Vincent said Monday that the street fair and music that is put on annually as part of the town’s annual celebration will not be taking place in order to observe proper social distancing measures.
“This is our 83rd year and we’ve never had to cancel before,” Vincent said Monday. “But we do have other things planned.”
One of those things is a Fourth of July Mass that will be celebrated Saturday morning at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath.
The famous fireworks display will also go on as usual at 9:30 p.m. Vincent said local residents will be able to observe the event in their vehicles along Louisiana 14.
The Fourth of July event is a major one for Erath, with funds collected from the event usually going toward community projects and renovations for places like the Acadian Museum, Erath City Park and Erath City Hall.
The event usually features residents from all over Acadiana enjoying a street fair in downtown Erath complete with live music and entertainment.