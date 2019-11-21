Envision da Berry to bring back popular Showtunes Sing Along this weekend

Envision da Berry continues its increasingly popular event for the theater lovers of New Iberia with Showtunes Sing Along this weekend.
The event, which is put on by Envision da Berry volunteers and leaders of the non-profit, provides a casual, fun weekend event where local residents can sing along to live renditions of famous musicals requested by those attending.
Phanat Xanamane with Envision da Berry said in August that the event had been put on an indefinite hiatus for more than a year due to the non-profit organization getting too caught up with other projects to put on the monthly event.
“We didn’t have any more time to dedicate to it so we had to put a few projects on the chopping block,” Xanamane said in August.
Xanamane added on the play.
“A few volunteers who really enjoyed it wanted to step up to the plate so they grabbed the reins took charge of putting it back.”
The event includes a live pianist playing theater music while the crowd sings along. A tip jar is usually on top of the piano that goes toward the community projects Envision da Berry is working on in the area.
Organizers are always hoping for a diverse crowd with eclectic taste in music to make the night more interesting.
Showtunes Sing-along started about five years ago, and was created to bring more live music to New Iberia’s downtown.
The event has taken place at a number of different locations as the years have gone by, but has recently made A Spot for Tea on Main Street its home base. Showtunes Sing Along takes place Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. The event is free, but tips go toward benefiting Envision da Berry.
The non-profit supports creative efforts in New Iberia and strives to create cultural and economic development in Iberia Parish.