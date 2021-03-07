Entre Nous Club of Jeanerette taking scholarship applications

The Entre Nous Club of Jeanerette is accpeting applications for its $1,000 college scholarship given for one year at $500 per semester.
Half of the funds are disbursed in August upon receipt of proof of full-time collge enrollment, and the other half in January, upon receipt of a minimum GPA of 3.0 and fulltime spring enrollment.
Applicants must have a Jeanerette zip code (70544).
The Entre Nous scholarship is open to both traditional and non-traditional or “returning” students at any point in their college studies. Past recipients of the scholarship may apply. Current or former members of Entre Nous, their children and grandchildren are not eligible for the scholarship.
Criteria considered for the scholarship award include financial need, ACT scores, class ranking, a high school diploma or G.E.D., acceptance to a college or university as a fulltime stduent and a grade point average of at least 3.0.
Along with a completed application form, those interested in the scholarship must provide two letters of recommendation, one of which must be school-related. The other letter of recommendation may be from a personal contact that is not a relative. Applicants must also submit a high school or college transcript or the equivalent and be available for a personal interview.
Established in 1996 by Entre Nous, the scholarship is renewable but not automatic. The scholarship will be announced in May for the 2020-21 academic year.
For consideration for the 2020-21 academic year, application forms and supporting materials are due to the scholarship chairperson by April 16. For application materials, more information or to send a completed application in, contact Sherry Bishop, Scholarship Chairperson, 424 Milmo St., Jeanerette, LA 70544, or phone 337-578-1897.