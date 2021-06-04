Entre Nous Club of Jeanerette awards Hebert $1,000 scholarship

The Entre Nous Club of Jeanerette awarded Abigail Hebert a $1,000 scholarship based on her academic and personal achievement, the club announced in a prepared statement.
Hebert is a 2021 graduate of Jeanerette High School and the daughter of Paul and Paula Hebert.
She will enroll at Louisiana State University in the fall and major in veterinary science.
The Entre Nous Club of Jeanerette awards a scholarship each year to an outstanding student living in Jeanerette who has been accepted as a fulltime student at an accredited college or university.
The annual scholarship was established in 1996 and is open to both traditional and non-traditional, or “returning,” students at any point in their post-high school studies.