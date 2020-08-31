Cleco trucks

Utility trucks waiting to roll in Iberia Parish after Hurricane Laura Thursday morning.

 Cleco photo

Entergy Louisiana is continuing to fight an uphill battle to get power restored to hard-hit areas of Calcasieu and Cameron Parish after Hurricane Laura devastated transmission lines and infrastructure across the region.

According to the utility's outage map, nearly 100,000 customers in the Lake Charles area are still without power as of 1 p.m. Monday. Another 45,000 customers to the west in the Beaumont, Texas area are also waiting for power to be restored.

Another 60 Entergy customers in the area between U.S. Highway 90 and Erath in Iberia and Vermilion parishes are also out of power.

As of 1 p.m., Entergy is reporting the following outages per parish:

Acadia - 177

Allen - 150

Ascension - 475

Avoyelles - 4

Beauregard - 7

Bienville - 875

Calcasieu - 88,136

Caldwell - 1,883

Cameron - 1,966

Catahoula - 33

Claiborne - 616

Concordia - 87

E. Baton Rouge - 6

E. Carroll - 1

Grant - 1,068

Iberia - 23

Iberville - 1

Jackson - 4,362

Jefferson - 40

Jefferson Davis - 5,956

LaSalle - 4,530

Lafayette - 151

Lafourche - 1,405

Lincoln - 4,088

Livingston - 27

Madison - 6

Morehouse - 1,077

Natchitoches - 475

Orleans - 162

Other - 3,425

Ouachita - 23,438

Plaquemines - 7

Richland - 76

Sabine - 94

St. John the Baptist - 6

St. Landry - 4

St. Martin - 6

Tangipahoa - 5

Tensas - 1

Terrebonne - 7

Union - 2,205

Vermilion - 14

Vernon - 1,568

Webster - 5

Winn - 4,171

Cleco customers in the Teche Area have had power restored in all but a handful of cases as the utility works to get the harder hit areas of the state back up and running.

The largest outage for Cleco is in Rapides Parish, where more than 26,000 customers are still without power.

As of 12 noon today, power has been restored to more than 82,000 customers, or 58 percent, of the 140,000 Cleco customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

Below are Cleco customer outages by parish as of 12 noon:

Acadia – 11

Allen – 5,622

Avoyelles – 923

Beauregard – 5,122

Calcasieu – 2,461

Catahoula - 18

Desoto – 466

Evangeline – 472

Grant – 6,858

Iberia – 26

Jefferson Davis - 39

Lasalle - 15

Natchitoches - 646

Rapides – 26,043

Red River – 25

Sabine – 3,144

St. Landry – 28

St. Mary – 7

Vernon – 5,685

Tags

Load comments