Entergy Louisiana is continuing to fight an uphill battle to get power restored to hard-hit areas of Calcasieu and Cameron Parish after Hurricane Laura devastated transmission lines and infrastructure across the region.
According to the utility's outage map, nearly 100,000 customers in the Lake Charles area are still without power as of 1 p.m. Monday. Another 45,000 customers to the west in the Beaumont, Texas area are also waiting for power to be restored.
Another 60 Entergy customers in the area between U.S. Highway 90 and Erath in Iberia and Vermilion parishes are also out of power.
As of 1 p.m., Entergy is reporting the following outages per parish:
Acadia - 177
Allen - 150
Ascension - 475
Avoyelles - 4
Beauregard - 7
Bienville - 875
Calcasieu - 88,136
Caldwell - 1,883
Cameron - 1,966
Catahoula - 33
Claiborne - 616
Concordia - 87
E. Baton Rouge - 6
E. Carroll - 1
Grant - 1,068
Iberia - 23
Iberville - 1
Jackson - 4,362
Jefferson - 40
Jefferson Davis - 5,956
LaSalle - 4,530
Lafayette - 151
Lafourche - 1,405
Lincoln - 4,088
Livingston - 27
Madison - 6
Morehouse - 1,077
Natchitoches - 475
Orleans - 162
Other - 3,425
Ouachita - 23,438
Plaquemines - 7
Richland - 76
Sabine - 94
St. John the Baptist - 6
St. Landry - 4
St. Martin - 6
Tangipahoa - 5
Tensas - 1
Terrebonne - 7
Union - 2,205
Vermilion - 14
Vernon - 1,568
Webster - 5
Winn - 4,171
Cleco customers in the Teche Area have had power restored in all but a handful of cases as the utility works to get the harder hit areas of the state back up and running.
The largest outage for Cleco is in Rapides Parish, where more than 26,000 customers are still without power.
As of 12 noon today, power has been restored to more than 82,000 customers, or 58 percent, of the 140,000 Cleco customers affected by Hurricane Laura.
Below are Cleco customer outages by parish as of 12 noon:
Acadia – 11
Allen – 5,622
Avoyelles – 923
Beauregard – 5,122
Calcasieu – 2,461
Catahoula - 18
Desoto – 466
Evangeline – 472
Grant – 6,858
Iberia – 26
Jefferson Davis - 39
Lasalle - 15
Natchitoches - 646
Rapides – 26,043
Red River – 25
Sabine – 3,144
St. Landry – 28
St. Mary – 7
Vernon – 5,685