A Jeanerette man who crashed a boat was later charged for a DWI while boating on Sunday.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents charged Nickolas Salisbury, 22, with DWI-boating on Bayou Teche in St. Mary Parish for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired.
Agents said they responded to a personal watercraft incident in Bayou Teche on Sunday and learned Salisbury allegedly crashed his personal watercraft and detected he was impaired. gents charged Salisbury and booked him into the St. Mary Parish Correctional Facility.
Enforcement agents said he penalties for DWI are the same as driving a vehicle. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver's license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case.
They added a DWI brings a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.
Agents participating in the cases are Sgt. Michael Hebert, Corporal Derek Logan, Sgt. Gerald Sander and Senior Agent Jeremy Foret.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.