Louisiana could be among the large number of states impacted by snow, ice and low temperatures beginning tomorrow and continuing through next week, according to weather forecasts, and area energy companies are encouraging customers to prepare for the weather.
“Most of the forecasts indicate conditions are favorable for a winter storm, but the timing and track of the storm are uncertain,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management in a prepared statement. “While changes to the forecast are possible, Cleco is ready to respond, and we want our customers to be prepared too.”
During winter storms, the accumulation of ice or snow can cause trees to become heavy, break and fall onto power lines causing power outages.
“Our Cleco crews and contractors across the state are on standby in the event this storm impacts our service territory and leads to power outages,” said Lass. “We also have secured additional crews in the northern part of our service territory where the chance for inclement weather is more likely.”
Here are some winter storm preparation tips from Cleco:
• Gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.
• Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.
• Make sure it’s safe to travel. Elevated freeways and bridges are prone to dangerous ice build-up when they get wet during cold temperatures.
• Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.
• Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.
For additional storm preparation and safety tips, visit .
CenterPoint Energy tips
CenterPoint Energy offered tips to ensure a safe and warm home as temperatures plummet.
• Make sure the heating system is working properly. Malfunctioning home heating equipment can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning. Check that outside furnace vents aren’t blocked by snow or ice. Keep the furnace filter clean for safe, efficient operation.
• Use space heaters safely. Use a space heater with an automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away. A space heater that uses gas, propane or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating.
• Check carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms. These devices are essential to warn you of a fire or dangerous malfunction with a furnace, water heater, fireplace or stove. Test your alarms monthly and change batteries every year.
• Immediately report a suspected gas leak. If you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, immediately leave on foot, go to a safe location and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 888-876-5786. Don’t use electric switches, phones (including cell phones), drive or start a car, or do anything that could cause a spark.
Entergy tips
Entergy offered suggestions for free or low-cost steps to help save energy and money on utility bill instead of cranking up the thermostat when the temperatures drop.
Heating costs can account for more than 50 percent of a customer’s monthly energy usage in cold weather, Entergy said in a statement. It takes more energy to heat a home in extreme temperatures, and if there are consecutive days of cold temperatures, customers may use more energy, leading them to higher than normal bills.
Customers should continue to monitor weather reports and have a plan in place for handling the colder-than-normal conditions.
How to Manage Energy Usage
With people spending more time at home due to the pandemic and colder than average temperatures, electricity consumption has increased for customers across the state. Since there is cold weather predicted in the forecast, there are a few easy things customers can do to help manage their energy consumption and keep costs down.
Customers can follow simple energy-saving tips like setting the thermostat to 68 degrees or lower, reversing ceiling fans to push warm air down into the room and insulating doors and windows. Every degree above 68 degrees can increase the bill by about 3 percent, the company said. So, if a customer cranks the thermostat up to 78 degrees, for example, it could add an additional 30 percent to the bill.