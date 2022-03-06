Although having spent most of her childhood in Texas, Ellen N. Nora’s heart was always been connected with New Iberia.
Nora, the youngest of two daughters, was born in Lafayette and raised in Fort Worth, Texas. No matter the some-450 miles between, she and her family returned to New Iberia at least once a month to visit her mother’s parents and family.
“One of the things that I loved about visiting was the community,” she said. “In the city I had friends, but it wasn’t as much of a family-oriented community as New Iberia is, especially back then. I always tell people, what I really loved about it was no matter where you were playing, when it was time to eat, you ate.”
Her grandparents were big pillars in her life, she said, and that their home is where all the grandchildren would congregate during the summer — even the ones who lived in town. It was from them that she learned her family’s legacy of serving and caring for others.
When revisiting memories of visiting her grandparents, Nora recalled a time when her older cousins would wake up earlier than usual to finish chores before going to help a woman in the community who had a baby and other children.
“My grandmother would send them (the cousins) to her house and they would do the washing and ironing and the combing of the hair and the cooking and everything,” Nora said. “It was just that we were taught to give of what we had, you know”
This legacy is something she has applied to her career, evident in her 16 years as executive director at Solomon House, which is an outreach mission of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. It is also something she has continued in her own family, she said, in that all of her children are also involved with areas of service.
Nora is married to Glenn Nora Sr. Together they have seven children and 16 grandchildren.
Her dedicated mission to helping the community is among the many reasons she was nominated and selected for this year’s Citizen of the Year.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” she said of being named Citizen of the Year. “And I’m very seldom speechless, but it did.”
She is thankful and honored for the nominations and the selection.
“But more than anything, I’m humbled. My prayer is that I can live up to whatever they said,” she said.
Nora is an ordained minister and has been involved with numerous ministries and service initiatives over the years.
Last year, Nora was recognized by The Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation with its second annual The Hope Against Hunger Excellence Award. In addition to the award, the foundation gave Solomon House a $15,000 grant.
Nora said Solomon House has also recently received a $25,000 grant from the Louisiana Nonprofit of Small Business Association, which they have been able to use to help address the needs of senior citizens as well as using those funds to purchase items that would address needs that are not normally taken care of by food stamps.
Looking forward, Nora said a goal at Solomon House is expansion so it can better serve the community through workshops and training, empowering families, providing sustainable resources, and more.