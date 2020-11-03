|Presidential Electors
|VOTES
|PERCENT
|☐Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris (D)
|60,471,742
|49.7 %
|☐Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen (L)
|1,412,627
|1.1 %
|☐Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence (R)
|59,389,191
|48.6 %
|☐Howie Hawkins (Green Party)
|283,972
|0.2 %
|Other candidates:
|300,476
|0.2 %
|☐President Boddie,Eric Stoneham (C.U.P.)
|%
|☐Don Blankenship, William Mohr (Constitution Party)
|%
|☐Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard (Freedom and Prosperity)
|%
|☐Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior (Life, Liberty, Constitution)
|%
|☐Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman (Socialism and Liberation)
|%
|☐Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett (Socialist Workers Party)
|%
|☐Kanye West, Michelle Tidball (The Birthday Party)
|%
|☐Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab (Unity Party America)
|%
|U. S. Senator
|VOTES
|%
|☐Beryl Billiot #1 (NP)
|17,170
|1%
|☐John Paul Bourgeois #2 (NP)
|16,179
|1%
|☐"Bill" Cassidy #3 (R)
|1,199,990
|59%
|☐Reno Jean Daret, III #4 (NP)
|3,895
|0%
|☐Derrick "Champ" Edwards #5 (D)
|222,484
|11%
|☐"Xan" John #6 (Other)
|2,764
|0%
|☐David Drew Knight #7 (D)
|35,682
|2%
|☐M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza #8 (I)
|7,641
|0%
|☐Jamar Montgomery #9 (NP)
|5,635
|0%
|☐Dustin Murphy #10 (R)
|37,129
|2%
|☐Adrian Perkins #11 (D)
|389,626
|19%
|☐Antoine Pierce #12 (D)
|54,179
|3%
|☐Melinda Mary Price #13 (Other)
|7,482
|0%
|☐Aaron C. Sigler #14 (L)
|10,965
|1%
|☐Peter Wenstrup #15 (D)
|13,910
|1%
|U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
|VOTES
|%
|☐"Rob" Anderson #25 (D)
|33,574
|11%
|☐Braylon Harris #26 (D)
|50,309
|17%
|☐Clay Higgins #27 (R)
|202,576
|69%
|☐Brandon LeLeux #28 (L)
|8,328
|3%
|District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F
|VOTES
|%
|☐Natalie Broussard #75 (R)
21,853
|38%
|☐Anthony "Tony" Saleme #76 (R)
18,360
|32%
|☐Keith E. Thibodeaux #77 (R)
17,656
|31%
|District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H
|VOTES
|%
|☐"Alicia" Butler #72 (D)
|5,038
|33%
|☐Roger P. Hamilton, Jr. #73 (I)
6,891
|45%
|☐Thailund "Tai" Porter-Green #74 (D)
3,410
|22%
|District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court
|VOTES
|%
|☐"Bo" Duhe #78 (R)
|52,895
|68%
|☐Lori Landry #79 (D)
|25,416
|32%
|City Marshal City Court, City of Jeanerette
|VOTES
|%
|☐Fernest "Pac Man" Martin #80 (D)
|1,659
|62%
|☐Terrance "Big Moe" Moore #81 (D)
|409
|15%
|☐Samuel Wise, III #82 (D)
|604
|23%
|City Marshal City Court, City of New Iberia
|VOTES
|%
|☐Brett Lang #83 (NP)
|2,176
|19%
|☐"Tony" Migues #84 (R)
|5,414
|47%
|☐Corey Porter #85 (D)
| 3,983
|34%
|Council Member at Large, City of New Iberia
|VOTES
|%
|☐Ricky Gonsoulin #90 (R)
|4,873
|42%
|☐David Merrill #91 (D)
4,239
|42%
|☐Paul Schexnayder #92 (I)
|2,535
|22%
|Council Member District 2, City of New Iberia
|VOTES
|%
|☐Marlon "Marlo" Lewis #93 (D)
|1,011
|80%
|☐Benjamin T. Meyers #94 (I)
|249
|22%
|Council Member District 4, City of New Iberia
|VOTES
|%
|☐Deidre Ledbetter #95 (D)
| 945
|62%
|☐Robert "Bob" Titus, II #96 (I)
|582
|38%
|Council Member District 5, City of New Iberia
|VOTES
|%
|☐Sherry Guidry #97 (D)
|797
|46%
|☐"Deedy" Johnson-Reid #98 (D)
| 954
|54%
|Mayor, Town of Delcambre
|VOTES
|%
|☐Pam Blakely (I)
|565
|67%
|☐Carol Broussard (D)
|279
|33%
|Chief of Police, Town of Delcambre
|VOTES
|%
|☐James Broussard (R)
|459
|55%
|☐Ivan McIntyre (R)
|374
|45%
|Alderman, District 2, Town of Delcambre
|VOTES
|%
|☐"Bud" LeBlanc (NP)
|93
|45%
|☐Sarah Trahan (D)
|115
|55%
|Alderman, District 4, Town of Delcambre
|VOTES
|%
|☐Steve Broussard (D)
|74
|58%
|☐Lester Miguez (D)
|53
|42%
|Constitutional amendments:
|CA NO. 1 (ACT 447, 2019 - HB 425) - Relating to Declaring There Is No Right to and No Funding of Abortion in the Louisiana Constitution
|VOTES
|%
|☐YES
1,242,937
|62%
|☐NO
|764,147
|38%
|CA NO. 2 (ACT 368 - HB 360) - Amends Determination of Fair Market Value of Oil or Gas Well
|VOTES
|%
|☐YES
|1,133,018
|58%
|☐NO
|807,919
|42%
|CA NO. 3 (Act 367 - HB 267) - Amends Use of Budget Stabilization Fund
|VOTES
|%
|☐YES
|1,070,213
|55%
|☐NO
866,777
|45%
|CA NO. 4 (ACT 366 - HB 464) - Limits Expenditure Limit for State General Fund
|VOTES
|%
|☐YES
|835,708
|44%
|☐NO
|1,056,057
|56%
|CA NO. 5 (ACT 370 - SB 272) - Authorizes Cooperative Endeavor Tax Exemptions
|VOTES
|%
|☐YES
|709,935
|37%
|☐NO
|1,193,971
|63%
|CA NO. 6 (ACT 369 - HB 525) - Increases Income Limit for Homestead Exemption Special Assessment Level
|VOTES
|%
|☐YES
1,196,580
|62%
|☐NO
|729,845
|38%
|CA NO. 7 (ACT 38, 1st ES - SB 12) - Creates Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund
|VOTES
|%
|☐YES
|1,236,991
|64%
|☐NO
|687,783
|36%
|Parishwide item: Sports Wagering - Authorize Sports Wagering Activities - Act 215, 2020
|VOTES
|%
|☐YES
|18,973
|64%
|☐NO
|10,553
|36%
Most Popular
-
After decades of mystery and research, original settlers homestead may be found
-
Seven more arrests in St. Martin Parish Jail drug operation
-
2020 Westgate High School Homecoming Court
-
2020 Catholic High School Homecoming Court
-
New Iberia man arrested on two counts of murder
-
City police address efforts to curb spate of violent crime
-
CORRECTED: Sample ballot
-
Franklin time capsule from 1970 provides glimpse into past
-
There’s more to the ballot than the presidential race
-
Shannon Marie Broussard