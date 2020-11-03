Decision 2020
Presidential ElectorsVOTESPERCENT
☐Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris (D) 60,471,74249.7 %
☐Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen (L) 1,412,6271.1 %
☐Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence (R) 59,389,19148.6 %
☐Howie Hawkins (Green Party) 283,9720.2 %
Other candidates: 300,4760.2 %
☐President Boddie,Eric Stoneham (C.U.P.) %
☐Don Blankenship, William Mohr (Constitution Party) %
☐Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard (Freedom and Prosperity) %
☐Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior (Life, Liberty, Constitution) %
☐Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman (Socialism and Liberation) %
☐Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett (Socialist Workers Party) %
☐Kanye West, Michelle Tidball (The Birthday Party) %
☐Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab (Unity Party America) %
U. S. Senator  VOTES%
☐Beryl Billiot #1 (NP)17,1701%
☐John Paul Bourgeois #2 (NP)16,1791%
☐"Bill" Cassidy #3 (R)1,199,99059%
☐Reno Jean Daret, III #4 (NP)3,8950%
☐Derrick "Champ" Edwards #5 (D)222,48411%
☐"Xan" John #6 (Other)2,7640%
☐David Drew Knight #7 (D)35,6822%
☐M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza #8 (I)7,6410%
☐Jamar Montgomery #9 (NP)5,6350%
☐Dustin Murphy #10 (R)37,1292%
☐Adrian Perkins #11 (D)389,62619%
☐Antoine Pierce #12 (D)54,1793%
☐Melinda Mary Price #13 (Other)7,4820%
☐Aaron C. Sigler #14 (L)10,9651%
☐Peter Wenstrup #15 (D)13,9101%
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District  VOTES%
☐"Rob" Anderson #25 (D)33,57411%
☐Braylon Harris #26 (D)50,30917%
☐Clay Higgins #27 (R)202,57669%
☐Brandon LeLeux #28 (L)8,3283%
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F VOTES%
☐Natalie Broussard #75 (R)
21,853
38%
☐Anthony "Tony" Saleme #76 (R)
18,360
32%
☐Keith E. Thibodeaux #77 (R)
17,656
31%
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. HVOTES%
☐"Alicia" Butler #72 (D)5,03833%
☐Roger P. Hamilton, Jr. #73 (I)
6,891
45%
☐Thailund "Tai" Porter-Green #74 (D)
3,410
22%
District Attorney 16th Judicial District CourtVOTES %
☐"Bo" Duhe #78 (R)52,89568%
☐Lori Landry #79 (D)25,41632%
City Marshal City Court, City of JeaneretteVOTES %
☐Fernest "Pac Man" Martin #80 (D) 1,65962%
☐Terrance "Big Moe" Moore #81 (D) 40915%
☐Samuel Wise, III #82 (D) 60423%
City Marshal City Court, City of New IberiaVOTES%
☐Brett Lang #83 (NP) 2,17619%
☐"Tony" Migues #84 (R) 5,41447%
☐Corey Porter #85 (D) 3,983
34%
Council Member at Large, City of New IberiaVOTES %
☐Ricky Gonsoulin #90 (R)4,87342%
☐David Merrill #91 (D)
4,239
42%
☐Paul Schexnayder #92 (I)2,53522%
Council Member District 2, City of New IberiaVOTES %
☐Marlon "Marlo" Lewis #93 (D) 1,01180%
☐Benjamin T. Meyers #94 (I) 24922%
Council Member District 4, City of New Iberia VOTES%
☐Deidre Ledbetter #95 (D) 945
62%
☐Robert "Bob" Titus, II #96 (I) 58238%
Council Member District 5, City of New IberiaVOTES %
☐Sherry Guidry #97 (D) 79746%
☐"Deedy" Johnson-Reid #98 (D) 954
54%
Mayor, Town of Delcambre VOTES%
☐Pam Blakely (I)56567%
☐Carol Broussard (D)27933%
Chief of Police, Town of Delcambre VOTES%
☐James Broussard (R)45955%
☐Ivan McIntyre (R) 37445%
Alderman, District 2, Town of Delcambre VOTES%
☐"Bud" LeBlanc (NP) 9345%
☐Sarah Trahan (D) 11555%
Alderman, District 4, Town of Delcambre VOTES%
☐Steve Broussard (D) 7458%
☐Lester Miguez (D) 5342%
Constitutional amendments:  
CA NO. 1 (ACT 447, 2019 - HB 425) - Relating to Declaring There Is No Right to and No Funding of Abortion in the Louisiana Constitution VOTES%
☐YES
1,242,937
62%
☐NO764,14738%
CA NO. 2 (ACT 368 - HB 360) - Amends Determination of Fair Market Value of Oil or Gas Well VOTES%
☐YES1,133,01858%
☐NO807,91942%
CA NO. 3 (Act 367 - HB 267) - Amends Use of Budget Stabilization Fund  VOTES%
☐YES1,070,21355%
☐NO
866,777
45%
CA NO. 4 (ACT 366 - HB 464) - Limits Expenditure Limit for State General Fund VOTES%
☐YES835,70844%
☐NO1,056,05756%
CA NO. 5 (ACT 370 - SB 272) - Authorizes Cooperative Endeavor Tax Exemptions VOTES%
☐YES709,93537%
☐NO1,193,97163%
CA NO. 6 (ACT 369 - HB 525) - Increases Income Limit for Homestead Exemption Special Assessment LevelVOTES %
☐YES
1,196,580
62%
☐NO729,84538%
CA NO. 7 (ACT 38, 1st ES - SB 12) - Creates Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust FundVOTES%
☐YES 1,236,99164%
☐NO687,78336%
Parishwide item: Sports Wagering - Authorize Sports Wagering Activities - Act 215, 2020VOTES %
☐YES 18,97364%
☐NO 10,55336%

