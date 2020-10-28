Two election-related bills have been passed by the legislature during the 2020 Second Extraordinary Session, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced in a statement.
Bills HB 59 and SB 22 are awaiting signature into law by Governor John Bel Edwards.
“I am grateful that the legislature passed these important election bills, and I urge Governor Edwards to sign these important bills into law,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said.
HB 59 by Rep. Beau Beaullieu (R-New Iberia) authorizes the payment of additional compensation to certain election officials for elections held within a certain period following a gubernatorial declared emergency.
The bill will allow election workers to receive additional “hazard pay” during a state of emergency, according to the statement from Ardoin’s office.
SB 22 by Sen. Sharon Hewitt (R-Slidell) provides for preparation and counting of absentee and early voting ballots.
The bill will allow additional time for absentee ballots to be processed prior to ballots being counted on election day, according to the statement from Ardoin’s office.
Ardoin said the two bills will have effects on both election and absentee workers, should it be signed by Edwards.
“Should they be signed into law, both bills will have direct and immediate positive impacts for election workers and absentee ballot preparation and verification,” Ardoin said.