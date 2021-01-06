Mayor Freddie DeCourt, the New Iberia City Council and City Marshal Tony Migues were all sworn in for a new term in office Tuesday afternoon on the steps of New Iberia City Hall.
DeCourt, who will be serving his second term in office after being re-elected without opposition in 2020, said he is just as excited about the future of the city and the plans that city government has in store for the next four years.
“Four years ago I got up here and said I felt sorry for other communities beause all they had was money,” DeCourt said after being sworn in. “I still feel that way. You look at the untapped potential this city has and we are just beginning to tap into it. No other community has what we have.”
The mayor mentioned the rough past year local residents had experienced as a result of COVID-19 and a particularly brutal hurricane season.
“The last four years have been active but very challenging,” DeCourt said. “Three hurricanes, a pandemic, it seemed like things were working overtime to knock us down. But we didn’t get knocked down, we lined them up and kicked their butt one at a time and we did it as a community.”
Members of the newly elected City Council also spoke, including Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Gonsoulin, who will be serving his first term on the City Council. Gonsoulin said he was excited and honored to be a part of the new term and looked forward to the next four years.
“I’m truly excited, ready to bring the energy and ready to solve the problems,” Gonsoulin said. “We’re all tired of hearing ‘let’s move to Youngsville.’ I don’t want to move to Youngsville, I want to move to New Iberia. Let’s do what we need to do to get the houses here.”
Migues was re-elected to office following a runoff in December. Migues said he looks forward to serving the city and assisting the New Iberia Police Department. He also added that he had plenty of ideas to bring to the marshal’s office.
“All I can see is you ain’t seen nothing else,” Migues said.