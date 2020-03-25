Only a few days into the beginnings of social distancing and an extended break from school and most social activities, one thing is becoming clear.
The new normal does not offer as many options for entertaining a family or as many outside activities in the immediate area.
That’s why the Better Days on the Bayou group has come up with a plan to allow the community to still get out and enjoy what is special in Iberia Parish while obeying the local, state and federal rules aimed at flattening the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have a creative group,” said Natalie Broussard, Better Days on the Bayou co-founder. “We sat down and discussed the impact of what is happening in our local community and started brainstorming to see if there was something we could do to boost everyone’s spirits and promote some of the local businesses that could use a little extra attention.”
Knowing that group events were not allowed, restaurants and businesses were limited, children were displaced from schools and there was a general air of concern in the community, the group hopped into action and hatched a plan. “Eggs-plore Iberia” is being launched as a fun way to get families and individuals out and about the parish.
The game is simple. Members of the BDOTB group have placed 26 colorfully decorated eggs in prominent places around Iberia Parish. Participants are encouraged to search for the eggs and, once they spot them, list them on a form. Anyone wanting to compete can download the form from the group’s Facebook page.
After finding the eggs and completing their list, competitors can turn in the form to the KANE Radio Studio, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce office or The Daily Iberian. All forms completed with at least 10 eggs found will be entered into a drawing live on KANE on April 9 for gifts from local vendors.
“We realized that everyone is feeling the uncertainty of the moment,” Broussard said. “We wanted to create a family event that gives adults and kids the opportunity to still take part in a community project, and serves as a distraction. It is not lost on us that there are many events that have been canceled and we all like to be active as a community. This allows us to do so, but still stay in the confines of what public officials are asking us to do.”
The decorative eggs are placed in well-traveled areas throughout New Iberia, Loreauville, Delcambre, Jeanerette and Coteau. To be eligible for the prize drawings, participant forms must be turned in by April 3.
For questions regarding the contest, contact the group through the Better Days On the Bayou Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BetterDaysOnTheBayou.
The group is teaming up with local supporters, as well as the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce’s “Positively Iberia” program, KANE and The Daily Iberian, to put on the event.