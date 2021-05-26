Edwards relaxes restrictions on crowd sizes

Gov. John Bel Edwards further relaxed restrictions on crowd sizes and will push any mask mandates, aside from those for medical facilities, prisons and public transportation, down to local governments and businesses when the current emergency order expires Wednesday.
In a press conference Tuesday, Edwards said that the state still has a long way to go in vaccinating its populace, but that the press conference Tuesday would likely be his last with regard to emergency orders.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Edwards said.
The mask requirements for schools will also be lifted effective at the end of the current school year. Beginning with summer school next month, any mask requirements will be set at the local level.
The changes come as the state’s numbers twitched slightly on Tuesday, with a return to four-digit new cases totals and double-digit deaths after a relatively calm spell in recent weeks.
The latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health showed the state with 1,043 new cases Tuesday after 22,907 reported tests. That puts the rough positivity rate at 4.6 percent.
The new cases pushed the state’s total of identified cases to 469,445.
Local numbers
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose to 7,240 Tuesday, an increase of 20. Of those, 6,568 are confirmed, with 672 probable. The number of deaths remained at 154, with 138 confirmed and 16 probable. There have been 98,746 tests performed in the parish. The seven-day average test positivity rose 24.7 percent, from 7.3 percent on May 5 to 9.1 percent on May 12. The incidence of tests rose 1.1 percent, from 125.5 per 10,000 population on May 5 to 126.9 on May 12.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by 17, to 5,382, with 69,556 tests performed. The seven-day average test positivity rate dropped from 6.6 percent on May 5 to 5 percent on May 12, a 24.2 percent decrease, while the testing incidence rate per 10,000 population dropped 48.3 percent, from 108.2 on May 5 to 56 on May 12. The number of deaths remained at 117, with 106 confirmed.
In St. Mary Parish, the seven-day positivity rate rose to 5.1 percent as of May 12, up from 3 percent on May 5, a 70 percent increase. The testing incidence rate per 10,000 population dropped from 90.4 on May 5 to 76.4 on May 12, a 15.6 percent decrease. Total cases Tuesday rose by 16, to 4,809, after 61,744 tests. Of those positive tests, 3,707 are confirmed, with 1,102 probable. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 139, with 119 confirmed and 20 probable.
Around the state
In Lafayette Parish, the Tuesday case count rose to 23,960, an increase of 82, with the number of tests rising to 348,210. The seven-day test positivity average rose to 4.8 percent as of May 12, up 2.1 percent from 4.7 percent on May 5. The testing incidence rate per 10,000 population dropped during the same period, from 85.3 on May 5 to 77.4 on May 12, a 9.2 percent decrease. The number of deaths rose by two, to 286, with 257 confirmed and 29 probable.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 60, to 46,670 on Tuesday, compared to an increase of 44, to 30,488 in Orleans Parish. The latest data shows Orleans administered more tests, with 974,279, compared to 683,631 tests in Jefferson.
Jefferson Parish continues to surpass the COVID-19 death toll in Orleans Parish. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 793, with 739 confirmed and 54 probable. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths remained at 897, with 850 confirmed and 47 probable.
Hospitalizations
The LDH report showed hospitalizations statewide due to coronavirus infections dropped to 269 on Monday, down two from 271 on Sunday. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by one, to 28.
In Region 4, which covers Acadiana, hospitalizations rose by six, to 59 Monday. The number of patients on ventilators rose by one, to six.
Overall hospital bed occupancy in Region 4 Monday was at 70.5 percent, with 1,194 of the region’s beds occupied and 499 available. The total number of reported beds was at 1,693.
Overall intensive care unit occupancy across Acadiana was at 85.4 percent Monday, with 129 of 151 beds occupied.
The overall occupancy percentages are based on all cases, not just COVID-19 cases, and includes not only the physical bed and space but also the staff required to issue care. The burden of additional patient load affects the ability of hospitals to serve all patients, especially in critical care situations.
By age group
Broken down by age group, the number of cases statewide in the 18 to 29 demographic was at 96,603 Tuesday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group was 39.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 75,976, with 136 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 68,319 cases and 324 deaths, and the 50 to 59 age range with 67,042 cases, including 921 fatalities reported.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 52,880 cases reported and 2,017 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The 70 and above group case count was at 46,588. The number of deaths in that group rose to 7,104 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
The under 18 group had 61,727 cases total — 11,405 age 4 and under — and seven reported deaths.
Seven-day average
The state’s seven-day average of tests given as of May 12 was 155 tests per 10,000 residents, down from 171.1 on May 5. The positivity rate among those tests rose four-tenths of a point as of May 12 to 3.4 percent, up from 3 percent on May 5.
In Region 4, the May 12 testing rate was lower than the statewide number, at 141.8 tests per 10,000 residents, a decrease from 175.6. The seven-day average percent positive of those tests was far higher than the state average at 5.1 percent, up from 4.6 percent on May 5.
According to Tuesday’s update, labs in Louisiana have processed 7,355,642 COVID-19 tests so far.
Gender, underlying conditions
By gender, the state’s bi-weekly report shows women still making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 44 percent. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 53.4 percent to 46.6 percent for women.
The percentage of COVID-19 deaths in the Black community rose slightly, to 38.34 percent as of May 19, while White victims make up 60.26 percent of all fatal cases.
The Native American/Alaskan Native total was at 0.15 percent. Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander data remained at 0.08 percent. Other races identified include Asian at 0.78 percent and Other at 0.32 percent.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the May 19 report were hypertension (62.89 percent), diabetes (37.08 percent), and cardiac disease (27.7 percent).
Other factors included neurological disorders (26.23 percent), chronic kidney disease (21.73 percent), obesity (21.61 percent), congestive heart failure (16.38 percent), pulmonary issues (14.88 percent), cancer (9.06 percent), and asthma (4.21 percent). Only 4.37 percent of all patients had no underlying conditions.
