Governor John Bel Edwards and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser will join state and local dignitaries in honoring Louisiana’s first female governor and New Iberia native Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco at the unveiling of her state historical marker in New Iberia.
The ceremony will be held at Bouligny Plaza in downtown New Iberia on May 12. It will begin at 3:30 p.m. and be followed by an invitation-only reception at a yet to be determined location.
For more information, please call the Bayou Teche Museum at (337) 606-5977 or email bayoutechemuseum@gmail.com.