Gov. John Bel Edwards announced during his daily press conference that Louisiana will be moving into Phase 2 of the state’s response plan to COVID-19.
The phase, which goes into effect Friday, will open up businesses and public spaces to 50 percent occupancy, but still requires residents to maintain a distance of 6-feet.
Businesses and institutions that are included in the Phase 2 opening include:
• Churches
• Solo and non-contact sports
• Playgrounds, outdoor play centers
• Barbers and salons
• Museums, zoos, aquarium (no tactibe exhibits)
• Gyms and fitness centers
• Malls
• Restaurants, coffee shops and cafes
• Bars and breweries with LDH food permit
• Theaters
• Casinos and video poker
• Racetracks (not open to spectators)
• Bars and breweries without LDH food permit can open at 25 percent occupancy seated
• Day spa, tattoo shops, massage shops and estheticians
• Swimming pools (controlled recreational swimming)
• Bowling, skating
• Event centers
Edwards said he will be signing a proclamation Thursday for the Phase 2 opening, which occurs at the same time as the expiration proclamation of Phase 1.
The proclamation will expire on June 26, and Edwards said the administration will go through another analysis to see what comes next.
"Everybody needs to take personal responsibility," Edwards said. "You probably shouldn't patronize businesses that don't engage in the risk mitigation we've talked about here today."