Edward Jones’ Romero receives Accredited Asset Management Specialist designation

Financial Advisor Raymond Romero of the financial services firm Edward Jones in New Iberia has achieved the professional designation of Accredited Asset Management Specialist(SM).
Romero successfully completed the Accredited Asset Management Specialist, or AAMS, Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the AAMS designation.
The advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services, according to a prepared statement from Edward Jones in New Iberia. Study topics include understanding the asset management process and understanding asset allocation and strategies.
