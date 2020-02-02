FRANKLIN — State officials said Friday that St Mary Parish has pooled its resources to meet proposed early childhood benchmarks to educate children from birth to 3, 4 and 5 years of age.
Jessica Baghian, state assistant superintendent of early childhood, analytics and accountability, commented on the progress shown in the parish as she toured a private child care center and an elementary school, along with Board of Elementary and Secondary Education President Sandy Holloway, who also is the BESE board member who represents St. Mary Parish.
“St. Mary Parish has been a leader in a variety of ways in early childhood education, all across the state. However today, I can see that they are on their way to expanding access to quality early care, which is so important for our economy and to our families and children,” Baghian said.
“Our state loses economic dollars because of parents who can’t go to work, and because of that, their children are less likely to be kindergarten ready.”
Baghian said the state has done an excellent job in serving children who are between the ages of 4 and 5. However, she said the board’s research shows the state has only reached one third of the 3-year-olds in the state, and those under 3 years of age, only 7 percent.
That research, she said, was compiled by a blue ribbon panel who will soon recommend to the state legislature this spring that it spend $86 million on early childhood care. That is also on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ agenda.
“Any infusion of state dollars to families who are trying to to go to work and school, is a winning investment for families across the state,” Baghian said.
Holloway said she believes St. Mary Parish has recreated a wonderful example of collaboration, engagement
and learning.
“The mission, the goal, is to be kindergarten ready,” Holloway said.
Both Baghian and Holloway credit St. Mary Community Action Agency for pooling the parish stakeholders together to form the Ready Start Program for early childhood.
Baghian said St. Mary CAA is the lead agency for the early childhood network because of its outstanding performance with its Head Start Program and early education Initiatives.
St. Mary CAA Director Almetra J Franklin said there was a time early childhood development “was just about babysitting. Today however, it’s all about learning, and it starts at birth.”
Franklin said the St. Mary Early Childhood Ready Start Network consists of St. Mary CAA, the St. Mary Parish School Board, BB Glencoe Charter School, the Chitimacha Tribal School, and five child care centers — Barney & Baby Bob, Yamahana Child Development Center, Verdunville Community Outreach, A Child’s Place Daycare and Learning Center and Pam’s Personal Touch Child Care Center.
Pamela and Joe Jones started Pam’s Personal Touch Child Care Center seven years ago in Franklin.
“We provide a great avenue for parents who are trying to work, and have no where else to turn,” Joe Jones said.
Pamela Jones said she is grateful for St. Mary CAA “because they’re always concerned about helping me, especially with staff development. We’re always included in whatever they’re doing, and that’s great because none of us know everything.”
“What we have going is a true collaboration — a partnership.”