Who ever thought that early voting would become the cool thing to do?
Well, it may not have the cachet of checking out a hot up-and-coming band or hitting the hip new restaurant. But taking the time to cast your ballot before election day is a lot more popular in the Teche Area this year.
“We had 1,160 on Friday, then 1,053 on Saturday and 1,260 Monday,” said Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters Kristie Blanchard. “We usually average about 800 per day.”
The office is also seeing a high rate of return on its absentee mail-in ballots. Of the nearly 4,000 sent out last month, more than 1,600 were already returned before the early voting period opened. So far, as of Monday evening, almost 1,800 had been cast. (1,788)
For comparison purposes, in the November 2018 midterm election, there were a total of about 4,800 early ballots cast between in-person and mail-in combined. For this election, the early balloting has already eclipsed that number — with six more days of voting to go.
This year’s early balloting is on track to outpace the early vote in the 2016 presidential election as well, where more than 8,700 votes were cast in Iberia Parish.
In St. Mary Parish, more than 6,900 votes were cast during the early voting period for the 2016 presidential election. So far in this election, 5,040 have already been cast, making it possible that this year’s early voting will double 2016’s numbers.
Despite the partisan divide in the country, the mood at the Iberia Parish Courthouse was upbeat as voters waited in a socially-distanced queue for their turn at the voting machines. Blanchard played traffic controller, guiding people into the office and making sure that the six-foot spacing guidelines were followed.
“It’s been pretty smooth so far,” Blanchard said. On Tuesday afternoon, the crowd was steady, with anywhere from three to 10 voters in line at any given time.
Those voting together, like the Duplantis family, were allowed to forego the distance restrictions. New Iberia firefighter Alex Duplantis took a moment as he left the Registrar of Voters office to put one of the “I Voted” stickers on his son, Cain.
“Put out your hand,” he said, tapping the round sticker on the back of Cain’s hand like a temporary tattoo.