If you vote early

EARLY VOTING

Early voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election opens today and will go on, except Sundays, until Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at the Registrar of Voters office for your parish. Voters can still request absentee by mail ballots until 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

WHAT YOU NEED:

In order to vote, each registered voter must have proper identification or fill out an affidavit verifying their identity.

HOW TO SEE YOUR BALLOT:

Voters can go to GeauxVote.com and click on the “​​View Sample Ballot and Polling Location” link, then click “Search by voter.” You’ll be prompted to type in your name, zip code and birth month. That will give you access to all of the races and initiatives you will be voting on, as well as other options like your voting location and options for editing your registration info.