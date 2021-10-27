Early voting starts Saturday and continues through Nov. 6

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminded voters in a prepared statement that early voting for the Nov. 13 election begins Saturday and continues through Saturday, Nov. 6, excluding Sunday, Oct. 31. Citizens who want to early vote may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters office or at other designated locations.
12 parishes will vote in local races and on propositions and Constitutional Amendments: Bossier, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lafourche, Morehouse, Orleans, Ouachita, St. Landry, St. Tammany, Vernon, and Washington.
7 parishes will vote in local races and on Constitutional Amendments: Ascension, Avoyelles, Caddo, Catahoula, Iberia, Rapides, and Richland.
24 parishes will vote on local propositions and Constitutional Amendments: Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Beauregard, Bienville, Claiborne, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Plaquemines, Sabine, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Vermilion, West Carroll, and West Feliciana.
21 parishes will only vote on Constitutional Amendments: Caldwell, Cameron, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Livingston, Natchitoches, Pointe Coupee, Red River, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Webster, West Baton Rouge, and Winn.