Early voting for the Dec. 5 election begins Friday and goes all the way to Nov. 28.
Local residents can early vote between 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The early voting is beginning a day earlier due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Early voting will begin Friday, November 20 and will continue on Saturday, November 21. It will resume again Monday, November 23 through Wednesday November 25. Offices will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 26 and Acadian Day on Friday, November 27 and then will re-open on Saturday, November 28 for the last day of early voting.
Elections will include a New Iberia mayor pro tem race between Ricky Gonsoulin and David Merrill, a City Marshal race between Tony Migues and Corey Porter, a 16th Judicial District Judge Division H race between Alicia Butler and Roger Hamilton Jr and a District Judge Division F race between Natalie Broussard and Anthony “Tony” Saleme.
Several races for the Republican State Central Committee are also on the ballot.